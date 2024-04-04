Gordon State College Welcomes New Chief of Police

Guests from across the state filled the Collaborative Learning Center in the Nursing, Health, and Natural Sciences (NAHS) building on the Barnesville campus. Attendees included current and former law enforcement officers, local community leaders, and representatives from the University System of Georgia (USG).
“Law enforcement members uphold and communicate the rule of law, crucial for campus order. Chief Scott's extensive experience, impressive pedigree, and resume make Gordon fortunate to have him,” said Dr. Donald J. Green, GSC president.
Scott’s career in law enforcement spans over 27 years, encompassing leadership, organizational management, agency accreditation, and community relations roles. Before joining GSC, Scott worked as a police inspector for the Georgia Board of Regents Police Department. In this role, he oversaw executive protection for the Chancellor and Board of Regents and provided internal affairs support within the USG. Additionally, he served as a police lieutenant at the Columbus State University Police Department.
“I love working in higher education and believe it’s the foundation for a better society,” Scott said. “Gordon State College operates in a world-class university system. It is my goal to take my lifetime of education, training, and experience and provide servant leadership along with good stewardship to Gordon State College.”
Having held positions as an administrator, manager, and supervisor in both municipal and university police organizations, Scott has acquired a comprehensive understanding of the community-oriented policing philosophy.
“Better relationships lead to a better environment which will make the community an even more desirable place to live, learn, and work,” Scott said.
A native of Prattville, Alabama, Scott earned his Bachelor of Arts in history at Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama and his Master of Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. Scott is currently enrolled in a doctoral program in public administration at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. He also holds various law enforcement certifications and professional memberships in the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Police Accreditation Coalition, and Georgia Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors.
Scott's law enforcement career has been marked by several prestigious awards, including 2004 Officer of the Year for the Columbus Police Department and 2015 Medal of Valor from the Columbus State University Police Department.
No comments:
Post a Comment