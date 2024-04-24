MUNICIPAL CLERK OASIS NICHOLS TO BE RECOGNIZED BY THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL

Municipal Clerks throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries will celebrate the 55th Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week on May 5 through 11, 2024.
In 19-84 and in 19-94, Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, respectively, signed a Proclamation officially declaring Professional Municipal Clerks Week the first full week of May and recognizing the essential role Municipal Clerks play in local government.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (I-I-M-C) sponsors Professional Municipal Clerks Week! Founded in 19-47, I-I-M-C is the professional association of 16,000 City, Town, Township, Village, Borough, Deputy and County Clerks. I-I-M-C is dedicated to improving the professionalism of the Clerk and increasing the productivity of local government.
