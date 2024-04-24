Wednesday, April 24, 2024

MUNICIPAL CLERK OASIS NICHOLS TO BE RECOGNIZED BY THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL

 
Municipal Clerks throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries will celebrate the 55th Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week on May 5 through 11, 2024.

In 19-84 and in 19-94, Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, respectively, signed a Proclamation officially declaring Professional Municipal Clerks Week the first full week of May and recognizing the essential role Municipal Clerks play in local government.

               Although it is one of the oldest positions in local government, few people realize the vital services Municipal and Deputy Clerks perform for their community. Primarily, they act as the cornerstone of their council. They also prepare the council agendas, record and index minutes and maintain the council’s ordinance and resolutions files. Other responsibilities include keeping the official records of the city, conducting the local qualifying process for elections and handling all city zoning requests. Many serve as operational officers of the city, in some municipalities, may act as chief administrative officers.

               The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (I-I-M-C) sponsors Professional Municipal Clerks Week! Founded in 19-47, I-I-M-C is the professional association of 16,000 City, Town, Township, Village, Borough, Deputy and County Clerks. I-I-M-C is dedicated to improving the professionalism of the Clerk and increasing the productivity of local government.


