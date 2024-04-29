CITY OF THOMASTON KIDS FISHING DERBY

2024 Fishing Derby Winners
First Fish Caught
Connor Roberts
LARGEST FISH CAUGHT (1 fish only)
Ages 3-6
1St Place: Liam Tindle
2nd Place: Liam Tindle
Ages 7-10
1St Place: Hunter Lloyd
2nd Place: Maycie Tindle
Ages 11-15
1St Place: Beppe Rude
2nd Place: Brandon Tomlinson
LARGEST TOTAL WEIGHT CAUGHT (5 fish only)
Ages 3-6
1St Place: Liam Tindle
2nd Place: Liam Tindle
Ages 7-10
1St Place: Hunter Lloyd
2nd Place: Bentley Ross
Ages 11-15
1St Place: Beppe Rude
2nd Place: Brandon Tomlinson
Casting Contest
Ages 3-6
1St Place: Heath Lloyd Jr.
2nd Place: Maddie Casteel
Ages 7-10
1St Place: Tyson Roberts
2nd Place: Hunter Lloyd
Ages 11-15
1St Place: Beppe Rude
2nd Place: Warren Matthews
