Monday, April 29, 2024

CITY OF THOMASTON KIDS FISHING DERBY

 2024 Fishing Derby Winners

First Fish Caught

Connor Roberts

LARGEST FISH CAUGHT (1 fish only)

Ages 3-6

1St Place: Liam Tindle

2nd Place: Liam Tindle

Ages 7-10

1St Place: Hunter Lloyd

2nd Place: Maycie Tindle

Ages 11-15

1St Place: Beppe Rude

2nd Place: Brandon Tomlinson

LARGEST TOTAL WEIGHT CAUGHT (5 fish only)

Ages 3-6

1St Place: Liam Tindle

2nd Place: Liam Tindle

Ages 7-10

1St Place: Hunter Lloyd

2nd Place: Bentley Ross

Ages 11-15

1St Place: Beppe Rude

2nd Place: Brandon Tomlinson

Casting Contest

Ages 3-6

1St Place: Heath Lloyd Jr.

2nd Place: Maddie Casteel

Ages 7-10

1St Place: Tyson Roberts

2nd Place: Hunter Lloyd

Ages 11-15

1St Place: Beppe Rude

2nd Place: Warren Matthews

