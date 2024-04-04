T-U SCHOOLS WATER TESTS

The Thomaston-Upson School System has received the results from “Clean Water for Georgia Kids” testing at Upson-Lee Primary, Upson-Lee Elementary, Upson-Lee Middle School, and Upson-Lee High School. During this voluntary testing, all drinking and cooking taps in the schools were sampled and tested for levels of lead, and all results showed no lead levels over 1 part per billion (ppb), the limit recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Many results at Thomaston-Upson Schools revealed levels less than 0.1 ppb (the lowest amount detectable at RTI International’s testing facility) and equal to less than a drop in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico stated, “The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority at Thomaston-Upson Schools. Using federal COVID-relief funds, our school system had already prioritized safe drinking water for students and staff by removing water fountains at all Thomaston-Upson schools and replacing them with filtered water bottle filling stations. These stations have waterways that are lead-free in materials and construction with filters for taste, odor, lead, and chlorine reduction. Each water filling station has a built-in micron strainer that stops particles before they enter the waterway.”
Upson-Lee Pre-K and Upson-Lee Alternative were not included in the original free-testing authorization received by the school district from the Georgia Department of Education, but T-U Director of Operations Mr. Marc Ellington stated that he is currently looking into testing for both of these schools. Results for ULPK and ULAS will be released once tests atr completed and results are received. According to Ellington, both ULPK and ULAS contain water filling stations for all drinking water and neither of the schools use water for cooking, as meals are delivered to the schools from Upson-Lee Primary (ULPK) and Upson-Lee High School (ULAS). “We’re very happy with these test results, but we still plan to ensure water safety at all Thomaston-Upson schools,” Ellington commented.
The Clean Water for Georgia Kids™ Program is a partnership between the Georgia Department of Education and RTI International. Its goal is to identify and get the lead out of drinking and cooking water where children learn and play across Georgia. Voluntary testing is available at no cost to public schools and childcare centers across Georgia courtesy of a federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) grant.
Full results can be viewed online at:
ULPS: https://5il.co/2hoe4
ULES: https://5il.co/2hodz
ULMS: https://5il.co/2hoe2
ULHS: https://5il.co/2hoe1
In addition, water safety test results for schools throughout the state of Georgia may be viewed on the Clean Water for Georgia Kids Public Map at: https://www.cleanwaterforuskids.org/georgia/data
No comments:
Post a Comment