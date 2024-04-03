STABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE GRIFFIN/SPALDING

n the Griffin-Spalding county area, we have over 400 veterans and their families who are in need stable housing. The vision of the
Stable Housing Initiative is to educate, inform, and connect displaced veterans with the skills and resources needed to secure stable
housing and to achieve future prosperity. The Stable Housing Initiative will host a free event, open to the public, on Monday April 8th
from 6 till 9pm at the Technology building at the Southern Crescent Tech campus in Griffin, 501 Varsity Drive. You'll find government
agencies, non-profits, and aid groups, so that displaced veterans can meet with the resource providers. For more information, call
Michelle Drugaz at 678-468-2629. If you would like to make a donation or to sponsor a family, go on line to
advancingGriffin@gmail.com or call 678-468-2629. Leading Griffin Forward is a 501-C3 organization.
