Wednesday, April 3, 2024

STABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE GRIFFIN/SPALDING

 n the Griffin-Spalding county area, we have over 400 veterans and their families who are in need stable housing. The vision of the 


Stable Housing Initiative is to educate, inform, and connect displaced veterans with the skills and resources needed to secure stable 

housing and to achieve future prosperity.  The Stable Housing Initiative will host a free  event, open to the public, on Monday April 8th 

from 6 till 9pm at the Technology building at the Southern Crescent Tech campus in Griffin, 501 Varsity Drive. You'll find government 

agencies,  non-profits, and aid groups, so that displaced veterans can meet with the resource providers. For more information, call 

Michelle Drugaz at 678-468-2629. If you would like to make a donation or to sponsor a family, go on line to  

advancingGriffin@gmail.com or call 678-468-2629.  Leading Griffin Forward is a 501-C3 organization.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 1:56 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)