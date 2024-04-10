Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Columbus Police Apprehend Talbot County Fugitive

Columbus Police announced through a press release that a man was arrested on Thursday for multiple warrants charging him with offenses against minor(s).

CPD says around 6 a.m., the police department’s fugitive unit was contacted by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) about Dakota Hattaway having several warrants in Talbot County.

In response, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, CPD Fugitive Unit, and Sergeant Ada Johnson’s patrol squad mobilized to the location where Hattaway was believed to be hiding. Without any resistance, Hattaway was apprehended and taken into custody.

The warrants against Hattaway included charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, and cruelty to children 1st degree.

Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 1:44 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)