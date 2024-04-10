Columbus Police Apprehend Talbot County Fugitive

CPD says
around 6 a.m., the police department’s fugitive unit was contacted by the
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) about Dakota Hattaway having several
warrants in Talbot County.
In response,
the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, CPD Fugitive Unit, and Sergeant Ada
Johnson’s patrol squad mobilized to the location where Hattaway was believed to
be hiding. Without any resistance, Hattaway was apprehended and taken into
custody.
The warrants
against Hattaway included charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, and
cruelty to children 1st degree.
