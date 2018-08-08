UPSON SHERIFF DAN KILGORE ANNOUNCES AN ARREST

On August 7th, 2018 Corey Keith Calvert, 19, of Yatesville Ga. was arrested for eight counts of entering auto. Numerous items were stolen including several guns. Some items have been recovered and we are working to recover others. On July 30th 2018 Calvert entered a 1996 Chevrolet S10 truck on Oak Ridge Drive Thomaston, a 2004 Hummer H2 and a 2004 Ford Truck on Pine Ridge Drive in Thomaston. Between July 19th and August 5th 2018 Calvert entered a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder on Glendale St. in Yatesville Ga., A 1995 Chevrolet S-10 truck and a 2002 Ford on Glendale St. Yatesville Ga., a 2008 GMC Acadia on Empire St. Yatesville Ga. , and a 2008 Ford truck in Yatesville. Calvert is currently booked in the Upson County Jail on entering Auto and Probation Violation charges.
