BIBLE STUDY FIRST BAPTIST ZEBULON

The Grace Bible Institute, a ministry of First Baptist Church, Zebulon announces its Fall 2018 classes. Dr. Mike Halsey will teach The Parables of Jesus and Dr. Gene Yancey will teach the Gospel of John.
Classes are held on Tuesday nights at the First Baptist Church, on Concord Street, Zebulon. The Parables class begins at 6:00 PM and the John class will begin at 7:30. Classes are 90 minutes in length and can be taken for college or seminary credit or may be audited. College and seminary credits are earned through Grace Biblical Seminary.
Classes will commence on Tuesday, September 11 and end on Tuesday, December 11. For more information or to enroll, phone 678-920-8986.
