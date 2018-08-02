A FEMALE CHARGED WITH MURDER

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:42 p.m., The Griffin Police Department responded to a report of a subject shot at 817 Sunnybrook Dr. The victim has been identified as Steven Andrew Freeman (age 23), who sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper chest area. Freeman was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, Mary Katherine Higdon (age 24) of Griffin, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
