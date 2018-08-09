AGENDA CITY OF THOMASTON RETREAT AUG 10

CITY OF THOMASTON
Mayor and City Council
2018 Planning Retreat – Thomaston-Upson Senior Center
August 10, 2018 - 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
AGENDA
1. Opening of Meeting and Call to Order with Prayer.
2. City Finances/Projections/Amendments.
3. Proposed FY2018 Tax Millage Rate.
4. Service Delivery Strategy Negotiations.
5. Public Safety Complex.
6. Armory/Public Works Facilities Improvements.
7. Street Paving – TSPLOST Transportation Tax.
8. Storm Water Utility – GIS Mapping Progress.
9. Lighting at the Greatest Generation Memorial Park Tennis and Pickleball Courts.
10. Summer Program – Park Street.
11. Discussion of Forming a Youth Council.
12. Recording of City Council Meetings.
13. Changing Meeting Time for Council Meetings.
14. Other Business.
15. Adjournment.
