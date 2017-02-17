TPD, NTF DRUG BUST WITH ONE ARREST

On Thursday evening, February 16, 2017, members of the Narcotics Task Force (NTF) with the assistance of TPD officers executed a search warrant for Narcotics at 465 N Main St., Thomaston, Georgia. During the execution of the warrant the following items were found and seized as evidence:
Two separate bags containing a total of 23 individual baggies packaged with crack cocaine, a third bag containing two small slabs of crack cocaine, an AK47 pistol with 3 magazines and one 100 round drum magazine along with ammo. A Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver with laser light and ammo, 5 digital scales, additional supplies used to cook crack and packaging material. The Cocaine seized had an estimated street value of $1,100.
Quincy L. JOHNSON of Thomaston, Georgia was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple felony drug and weapon charges and criminal gang activity. JOHNSON is being held at the Upson County jail. The investigation is still on going and additional charges may follow. “I’m very pleased with the results of the investigation thus far, removing guns from the hands of criminals and getting them off the streets is a huge success.”
