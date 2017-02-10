GORDON STATE COLLEGE POLICE HONORS

Two Gordon State College police officers were recently recognized by their peers and honored at a reception hosted by the campus’ Rotaract Club.
Sgt. Lynn Ray was named Top Gun for her skills on the range. Officer Michael Sanders was named Officer of the Year.
“Sergeant Ray always dedicates her workday to smiling and serving others,” said GSC Police Chief Jeff Mason. “That role as a cop has always been her trademark. It is a leadership skill that she teaches by example.”
Mason noted that Ray’s shooting skills are exemplary.
“Her practice has paid off,” Mason said. “It was not an easy award to win, but she succeeded.”
Ray has been with the department for 16 years and was named Officer of the Year in 2014.
Officer Michael Sanders was named Officer of the Year for the second time by department supervisors.
“Officer Sanders came to us in 2013 to pursue a career in campus policing,” said Mason. “He was a great selection.”
Mason jokes that Sanders carries the nickname Bright and Shiny because his uniform is always neat and pressed, a nod to his 4 ½ years as a U.S. Marine. Sanders was also recognized for helping the department reach two major goals that were set in 2015.
“The first was to have a dedicated Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Instructor and to have a certified POST range instructor,” Mason said. “We have those now. Thank you Michael for neve
