GA DOT EMPLOYEE ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES

Upson County Man Arrested for Distribution of Child Pornography
Thomaston, Georgia – An investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit resulted in the arrest of an Upson County man. On Monday, February 13, 2017, David Batchelor, age 45, was arrested at his residence, 825 West Moores Crossing Road, Thomaston, Georgia, by members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Upson County Sheriff’s Office. Batchelor is currently being held at the Upson County jail where he is charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.
The arrest of Batchelor was the result of a proactive investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s CEACC Unit. The unit is the host agency for the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that seeks to target those that possess and distribute illegal child abuse images.
Several electronic devices were seized from Batchelor during this investigation. The GBI’s CEACC Unit will conduct forensic analysis of the electronic devices belonging to Batchelor and more charges may be forthcoming.
Batchelor is currently employed with the Georgia Department of Transportation and serves as Executive Administrator of the Rays of Hope Child Care Facility.
This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with related information should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
