DOLLAR GENERAL HIRING AT NEW BUTTS-SPALDING CENTER

Dollar General Plans to Create Approximately 1,000 New Jobs in Georgia in 2017
Statewide job growth part of Company’s overall plan to create 10,000 jobs nationwide
Goodlettsville, Tennessee – February 3, 2017 – Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is expected to create approximately 1,000 new jobs throughout Georgia in 2017 as part of the company’s new store growth plan and the opening of a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Jackson. The creation of these new jobs are part of Dollar General’s overall fiscal 2017 growth plan in which the major discount retailer plans to add 1,000 stores and create approximately 10,000 new jobs in the states it serves.
“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “These new jobs reflect the organization’s commitment to seize growth opportunities and further deliver Dollar General’s value proposition of everyday low prices on quality merchandise to customers in 1,000 new locations in 2017. Since joining Dollar General in 2008, I’ve had the privilege to see the company grow from approximately 72,000 employees to more than 130,000 anticipated employees by end of the 2017 fiscal year. It really is an exciting time to be a Dollar General employee.”
The creation of these approximate 10,000 new jobs will represent a roughly nine percent overall increase to its workforce and mark the largest one-year employee increase through organic store and distribution center growth in the company’s 78-year history.
As all hiring functions are managed online, candidates looking to join Dollar General must apply for all new positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
