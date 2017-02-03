GORDON STATE COLLEGE THEATRE PRODUCTION

The Gordon State College Theatre season continues this month with August Wilson's riveting play Fences.
The play explores the hopes and dreams of Troy and Rose Maxon and their family in a rapidly changing 1950's America. The play, winner of the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, was adapted for the screen and is currently in theatres starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.
Fences cast members include, LaTrez Anderson as Troy; Samantha Jackson as Rose; Ja’Michael Stephens as Cory Maxson; Trenton Riley as Gabriel Maxson; Joshua Lowery as Lyons Maxson and Demario Watkins as Jim Bono. Raynelle Maxson, Troy’s young daughter, is played by local actors Jada Warner, 11, from Pike County and G’Nasha Mahone, 9, from Lamar County.
The production is directed by Theater Professor Lisa Cesnik Ferguson. Professor Tony Pearson is the play’s scenic designer/lighting designer.
The play opens Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continues through Saturday each evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for each performance are available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for youth.
A Brunch and Show option is available for Sunday’s performance that includes Brunch, ticket to the play and transportation from Highlander Dining Hall to the Fine Arts Auditorium for $17 per person. Seating is limited so please call 678-359-5052 to make reservations.
PHOTO: Back, G'Nasha Mahone, Trenton Watkins, Trenton Riley, Jada Warner, Dimario Watkins, Samantha Jackson, Josh Lowery. Front (on steps): Ja'Michael St
