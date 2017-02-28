T-U SPELLING BEE CHAMP KRISH MODI WINS DISTRICT 6

Thomaston-Upson Spelling Bee champion Krish Modi, an 8th grader at ULMS, won the District 6 Spelling Bee on Saturday, February 25, in Warner Robins. Krish will now represent District 6 and the Thomaston-Upson School System at the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) State Spelling Bee Championship on March 17 at Georgia State University. Krish prevailed through 18 rounds at the District 6 Bee, where he correctly spelled the words langlauf, samovar, diphthong, chary, contrapuntal, ubiquitous, and recidivist, among others.
