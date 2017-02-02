Upson EMA Urges Upson Residents to Prepare During
Severe Weather Preparedness Week Feb. 6-10
(Thomaston) – Devastating tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods and other severe weather events can strike with little to no warning in Upson County. These devastating effects can be seen most recently in the communities of southwest Georgia, as well as storm damage right here in our communities. Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs from February 6 - 10, is the ideal time for residents and their families to prepare for the possibility of a disaster.
Throughout the week, each day will focus on a different severe weather threat faced by Georgians. Thoamston-Upson Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all residents to dedicate time to practicing emergency response procedures and learning how to deal with each potential disaster.
“Severe weather can be extremely dangerous, but by taking small steps to prepare, you can ensure that you and your family stay safe in the wake of a disaster, said Martha Anne McCarty, EMA Director. “I encourage our residents to implement safety measures at home and at work so they will be ready when severe weather strikes.”
Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins with Family Preparedness Day on Feb. 6, when Upson households are encouraged to purchase and program their NOAA Weather Radios. All of the following days focus on a different threat and how to get prepared.
Monday, Feb. 6 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Thunderstorm Safety
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Tornado Safety and PrepareAthon! For Tornado Safety
Thursday, Feb. 9 – Lightning Safety
Friday, Feb. 10 – Flood Safety
On Wednesday, when tornado safety is emphasized, residents, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! For Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill.
Another valuable tool for all residents is the Ready Georgia app. This free app, available for both iPhone and Android devices, provides mobile access to a variety of emergency preparedness tools. For more information about Severe Weather Preparedness Week and events occurring locally, visit our Facebook page, UpsonEmergencyManagementAgency, or contact via email - EMA@upsoncountyga.org or call 706/741-1407
