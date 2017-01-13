Friday, January 13, 2017
UPDATE PIKE COUNTY PET DEATH INVESTIGATION
As an update to the incident at 536 Williams Mill Road on December 24, 2016. Pike County Animal Control has received a growing amount of correspondence from the media and individuals in the community with regards to this incident. Although we cannot release any information on this case at this time due to the active investigation, we would like to assure the community that we are continually pursing evidence that we hope will lead to the resolution of this case and the prosecution of any individuals responsible for the violation of Pike County Codes & Ordinances. If anyone in the community has information that is relevant to this case, please contact Pike County Animal Control at 770-567-2007.
