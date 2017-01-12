RAIDS ON TWO CONVIENCE STORES IN GRIFFIN

“JUST GOT SNAPPED” the Griffin Police Department, United States Department of Agriculture- Office of Inspector General, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Lottery Commission conducted a joint operation in which search warrants and arrest warrants were served concerning EBT card fraud, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Commercial Gambling and lottery violations at two local stores, Ma and Pa Grocery, located at 1137 Meriwether Street, Griffin Food Mart, located at 888 Meriwether Street and the residences of both owners of the stores.
The Griffin Police Department and the USDA-OIG, started the investigation in September of 2016 concerning the EBT card fraud at the two stores. As the investigation progressed, other criminal activity concerning the coin operated amusement machines (gambling machines) and the Georgia Lottery came to light and the GBI Commercial Gambling Unit and Georgia Lottery Commission were called and joined the investigation.
The four month investigation ended this morning when all of the participating departments came together and served the search and arrest warrants.
The following people were arrested:
Khalid Mirza of 1147 Meriwether Street, Griffin, Georgia, the owner of Ma and Pa Grocery was arrested and charged with Racketeering- Influence and Corrupt Organization (RICO), two counts of financial Transaction Card Fraud, three counts of Fraud in Obtaining Public Assistance and four counts of keeping a Gambling Place.
Uzma Mirza of 1147 Meriwether Street, Griffin, Georgia was arrested and charged with Racketeering- Influence and Corrupt Organization (RICO), seven counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, eight counts of Fraud in Obtaining Public Assistance and one count of Commercial Gambling and three counts of Transactions in Drug Related Objects.
