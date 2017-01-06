Beat Winter Doldrums with Courses Offered By
Gordon State College Community Education
Gordon State College Community Education is offering a variety of courses to help you beat the winter doldrums ranging from computer basics to conversational French.
“You can teach your dog some manners, learn calligraphy, and even take a trip to the Atlanta Botanical Garden,” said Debbie Christian, program administrator, Gordon State College Community Education. “Our classes are varied with some offered in a classroom setting, some online and others at fun locations near campus. The classes are convenient, enriching and fun!”
Some of the classes offered include:
· Adobe Photoshop
· Basics of Music Theory and Ear Training
· Bloom’n Georgia Field Trip to Atlanta Botanical Garden
· Computer Basics
· Conversational French
· American Heart Association BLS – CPR Training
· Defensive Driving
· Fearless French Cuisine
· Fire Safety Caregiver Certificate Course
· Fitness Swim for Seniors
· Medical Administrative Assistant
· Microsoft Excel, Level One & Level Two
· Microsoft Publisher
· OSHA Training
· Pottery with Bob Detamore
· Private K-12 Tutoring
· Private Violin Lessons
· Sea Glass Wire Wrapping Jewelry
· Smart Phone User Workshop
· That’s Amore (Italian Cooking)
· The Art of Collecting
· The Taste of Mardi Gras
For more information on the classes, or to register, visit http://www.gordonstate.edu/commed/home You can also follow GSC Community Educ
