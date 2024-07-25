UPSON BOC ANNOUNCES PROPERTY TAX HIKE

The Upson County Board of Commissioners today announces its intentions to increase the 2024 property taxes it will levy this year by 51.65 percent over the rollback millage rate.
The addition of Emergency Management Services costs of approximately $1.2 million in 2023 to the General Fund and increases in operating costs resulting from extraordinarily high inflation have necessitated an increase in the County millage rate. The Upson County Board of Commissioners is tentatively set to approve a millage increase of 3.239 mills over the 2024 rollback millage rate. Revenue generated from this increase will be used to support County maintenance and operations and ensure a stable fund balance for the General Fund. Before the Upson County Board of Commissioners sets the final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public to express their opinions on the increase.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the Upson County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Upson County Board of Commissions may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex, 106 E. Lee St., Suite 120, Thomaston, GA on August 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. and on August 27th, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m
No comments:
Post a Comment