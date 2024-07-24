UNITED 2024 13 CHURCHES AT T-U CIVIC CENTER

United 2024 is a community wide outreach event hosted by over 13 churches within the Thomaston ,Pike ,Barnesville and Griffin area . This event is free and will be held on Friday night August 9 th at the Thomaston/Upson Civic Center .There will be free food served at 6pm followed by a two hour worship service at 7pm.Last year over 1,500 people attended and over 20 churches were represented.For all the information on this event or to learn how to be involved just visit the facebook page at United -Let the church be the church .