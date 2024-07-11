CITY OF THOMASTON EMPLOYEE ARRESTED

This morning at approximately 8:15am officers form the Thomaston Police Department with assistance for the Upson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol responded to a 911 call from City Hall in reference to an irate employee who was making threats to shoot a co-worker, with reports that the subject was armed.
Officers arrived on the scene within 2 minutes at which time they quickly and safely entered the building, located the employee and took him into custody without further incident. No employees or the suspect were injured and it was determined that there was no actual weapon involved.
The employee was identified as Joshua Murray. Murray was transported to the Police Department along with several witnesses for further investigation. TPD investigators conducted multiple interviews which have resulted in Murray being charged with one count of Terroristic Threats (felony) and one count of Simple Assault (misdemeanor). He was transported to the Upson County jail where he was turned over to jail staff.
The Thomaston Police Department would like to thank all agencies that assisted with this emergency response. Our collective efforts ensure the safety of our citizens and community.
