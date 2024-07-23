TPD CHIEF RICHARDSON NEW 4TH VP GA. POLICE CHIEFS

SAVANNAH – Police Chief Michael Richardson was sworn in as the new 4th Vice President of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Chief Michael Richardson began his law enforcement career with the Griffin Police Department in 1998 where he served as a patrol officer, public information officer, detective, shift supervisor, division commander and special investigation unit commander. In 2016, Chief Richardson was appointed as the Thomaston Police Chief. Chief Richardson earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Lee University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and the 27th Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange as well as other advanced management programs. Chief Richardson is an active member and former president of the Kiwanis Club as well as the Upson-Thomaston Chamber of Commerce Executive Board and will be the Chairman in November. Mike and his wife Stephanie have been married for 26 years and have three sons and three daughters
