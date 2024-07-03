GRIFFIN PD WORKS ROAD RAGE CASE

On July 3rd 2024 Griffin Police Uniform Patrol were called to investigate a road rage incident that escalated into an aggravated assault. The victims reported that a male driving a Chevrolet Pickup truck had engaged them in several acts of road rage and then fired a gun from the window of the moving vehicle striking the victims occupied car. With the assistance of the Griffin Police Uniform Patrol, the Sheriff’s Department, City of Griffin Criminal Investigations Division and County Animal Control Mr. James Mccullough was located and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts, and reckless conduct. A subsequent search warrant located the firearm used in this incident. Griffin Police would like to pass along some pointers when dealing with road rage incidents. If you encounter a situation such as this stay away. Safely change lanes, gradually slow down or even exit the highway to keep a safe distance from the aggressive driver. Don't reciprocate. Ignore the temptation to respond to the other driver; it could cause the situation to escalate. Don't stop your vehicle and do not follow the other driver.
