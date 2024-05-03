GBI Arrests Manchester City Councilwoman for Making False Statements
Manchester, Meriwether County, GA (April 30, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Tameka Lowe, age 46, of Manchester, Meriwether County, Georgia, with two counts of False Swearing and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.
On February 8, 2024, the Manchester Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that a City Councilwoman falsified her criminal history record information on election paperwork. Lowe provided false information on a Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit when she applied to run for a vacant Manchester City Council position. She then falsely swore to the City of Manchester Oath of Public Officer after being elected to the City Council position.
Lowe was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Meriwether County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
No comments:
Post a Comment