Gordon State College Names New Director of Admissions

Gordon State College has named Jacqueline Lewis Williams as Director of Admissions in enrollment services and marketing effective May 1, 2024.
“I believe in the transformative power of education and strive to create an inclusive and supportive environment for students as they pursue their goals,” Williams said. “I understand the challenges of balancing professional and personal obligations and am dedicated to assisting students in creating an educational plan that aligns with their individual circumstances and aspirations.”
Williams’ career in higher education includes roles in admissions at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Clayton State University, and Georgia State University. She also worked in banking, capital management, and retail after she earned her undergraduate degree.
A native of Philadelphia, Williams began her postsecondary education at Georgia Southwestern University where she earned her Bachelor of Business degree in administration. She holds a Master of Education in higher education administration from Georgia Southern University and is currently pursuing a doctorate in student affairs leadership at the University of Georgia (UGA). In addition, Williams earned a certificate in Lean Six Sigma Green Belt at UGA, equipping her with the skills to streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency.
“We are excited to have Ms. Williams join our enrollment services team,” said Melissa Johnson, GSC vice president of enrollment services and marketing. “Her demonstrated skills in and knowledge of enrollment management are a perfect complement to the College’s strategic plans and initiatives. I personally appreciate her enthusiasm for serving students and commitment to fostering success for her team and peers.”
