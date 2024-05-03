NEW T-U REC DIRECTOR HIRED

Chairman Norman Allen and the Upson County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce the recent selection of Bryan Kelley as Director of the Thomaston-Upson County Recreation Department. “We eagerly anticipate Bryan’s leadership as he assumes the role of team leader at the Thomaston-Upson County Recreation Department,” stated County Manager W. Jason Tinsley. “Following a thorough search process, it became evident that his engaging demeanor, extensive management background, and forwardthinking approach to developing innovative programs and strategies will greatly benefit our community as we embark on the next phase of our program evolution.” The selection of Mr. Kelley to head the department was the culmination of a local search involving the review of over 15 candidates and it reflects Upson County’s desire to instill a fresh approach in its continued efforts to continually enhance the quality of County services. Tinsley, along with Upson County Human Resources Director, Cherie Spillers, would like to offer a special thanks to the following people who assisted with the recruitment effort: • City of Thomaston Human Resources Director, Danielle Jefferson • City of Thomaston Manager, Russell Thompson • Upson County Clerk, Jessica Jones • Upson County Extension Agent, Hailey Robinson • Upson County Planning & Zoning Director, Douglas Currier • Upson County Utilities Superintendent, Ben Berryhill Page 2 of 2 BRYAN KELLEY With a deep passion and love for an active lifestyle in the outdoors, Mr. Kelley brings both personal and professional expertise to his new leadership role with the county. Currently serving as a Field Marketing Manager for OOFOS Footwear, Bryan also has experience leading teams with Medalist Sports, Vertical Runner and Progressive Insurance. Bryan brings a wealth of knowledge to the department with extensive experience in organizational management, event planning, project management, and strategic marketing. He will work to create impactful programs that are transparent and readily available to all people in the community. Kelley, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, attended The Ohio State University where he was captain of the Baseball Club. He graduated Cum Laude from Cleveland State University with a degree focusing on Communications. Kelley is a Thomaston resident and is looking forward to serving the community he has grown to love. “I’m excited to step into this leadership role with an intent to learn from the community and make impactful changes that will help grow and develop our youth”, states Kelley
