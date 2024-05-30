Upson Regional Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Frank Macedo

Dr. Macedo comes to Upson Regional from the Cardiovascular Specialty Unit in Leesburg, FL which is affiliated with the University of Florida Health Leesburg Hospital and the Villages Regional Hospital where he served as an interventional cardiologist. He is board certified in Endovascular Medicine, Internal Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, and Cardiovascular Disease.
Dr. Macedo completed Medical School at Universidade Federal Ceara in Brazil. His post-doctoral training includes fellowships in Structural Heart Disease, Interventional Cardiology, and Cardiovascular Medicine.
Sue Mangum, Upson Regional Medical Center Director of Cardiology and Imaging Services, expressed “Dr. Macedo is an exciting addition to Upson Cardiology and the URMC Interventional Cath Lab. Dr. Macedo offers a great deal of knowledge that will undoubtedly benefit the patients in our community who are need of cardiology care. We are excited to have him join our other cardiology providers, to enhance the availability of lifesaving cardiology services to patients in surrounding areas.”
Upson Cardiology is located at 612 W. Gordon St. (Suite C). For appointments, call 706-646-5712.
