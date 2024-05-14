U-L SCHOOL DISTRICT EXPLAINS 6 NEW TENNIS COURTS INSTEAD OF 8

When the bids came in for the construction of the Upson-Lee Softball & Tennis Complex, they were much higher than originally anticipated. In an effort to ensure fiscal responsibility, Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico and Director of Operations Mr. Marc Ellington began working with Parrish Construction Group to modify the design in order to control costs and realize significant savings. After checking with the GA High School Association, it was determined that eight courts were not required in order to host regional and state tournaments, so the number of tennis courts was reduced to six. By making this and some other design changes, the Thomaston-Upson School System was able to reduce the Upson-Lee Softball & Tennis Complex GMP to $8.3 million.
