2024 U-L HIGH COMMENCEMENT

The Upson-Lee High School Class of 2024 Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 24, at 8 p.m. at Matthews Field. This is a private ceremony, and all guests must have a ticket to attend. While our hope is for a beautiful evening, please note our plans for inclement weather:
In the event of light rain or drizzle, graduation will continue as planned. Students and faculty will be provided with clear rain ponchos to wear over their graduation regalia. Guests should come prepared with appropriate rain gear – ponchos, raincoats, something to cover wet seats, etc. Please note that umbrellas are not allowed at Matthews Field during the graduation ceremony.
In the event of heavy rain or severe weather, graduation may be delayed that evening or postponed until the following morning. If postponed, the ULHS Commencement Ceremony will be held on Saturday morning, May 25, at 9 a.m. at Matthews Field. Students should arrive at the stadium by 8 a.m. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. for guests.
ULHS Commencement will be live-streamed on the Thomaston-Upson Schools’ YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@T-USchools
