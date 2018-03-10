Upson-Lee Wins 4A Championship

The Upson-Lee
boys defended their 4A state championship by defeating St. Pius 70-54
at McCamish Pavillion on the campus of Georgia Tech Saturday.
Tavias Fagan
led the running Knights with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jarrett Adderton
added 16 as four of the five starters were in double figures. Zyrice Scott
scored 14 while Travon Walker
dropped in 11 and led the team in rebounding with 12.
Cameron Traylor
had 6 points and Alejandro Lockhart
rounded out the scoring with 2.
