Upson-Lee Wins 4A Championship

The Upson-Lee boys defended their 4A state championship by defeating St. Pius 70-54 at McCamish Pavillion on the campus of Georgia Tech Saturday.

Tavias Fagan led the running Knights with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jarrett Adderton added 16 as four of the five starters were in double figures. Zyrice Scott scored 14 while Travon Walker dropped in 11 and led the team in rebounding with 12.

Cameron Traylor had 6 points and Alejandro Lockhart rounded out the scoring with 2.
