THOMASTON POLICE ARREST

For Immediate Release: Contact: Chief Mike Richardson
March 30, 2018 Thomaston Police Department mrichardson@cityofthomaston.com 706-647-5455
PRESS RELEASE
On March 27, 2018 Officers from the Thomaston Police Department responded to a disturbance call at DayLight Donuts located at 1102 Hwy 19 North, Thomaston, Georgia. As a result of the incident Edward Rodriguez of Thomaston was arrested for public intoxication, obstruction of an Officer and interference with government property.
Once in custody, Rodriguez became combative and began to resist the officer. His resistance necessitated the help of additional officers. During his resistance, an officer’s body camera was displaced and broken and Rodriguez attempted to bite another officer. In an effort to avoid being bitten, the officer forced Rodriguez to the ground. Due to Rodriguez’s resistance he sustained a laceration to his head on the pavement. EMT’s were immediately dispatched. Mr. Rodriguez continued to be very combative and aggressive to the EMTs while being treated in the ambulance and an officer had to assist in restraining Rodriguez while he was transported to Upson Regional for medical attention.
Due to the nature of the incident a further review is being conducted to ensure all appropriate procedures were taken during the arrest of a combative individual.
