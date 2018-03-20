Tuesday, March 20, 2018
SANITARY SEWER OVERFLOW WALMART LIFT STATION
Public Notification Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System Walmart Lift Station Force Main County: Upson Date of Release: 3/13/2017 Contact Person: Brian Kelly Phone: 706-646-8031 Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street City: Thomaston Zip: 30286 On March 13, ESG was checking the force main behind the Walmart department store due to low flows at the wastewater plant. After investigating, we found the pipe leaving the Walmart lift station was compromised, allowing sewage to leak when the pumps were running. The leak was found at 11:14 am. As a result we shut the lift station down and started repairs. We were able to get the leak stopped at 12:38 pm when the force main finished draining. We contacted Upson County Water and Sewer department asking if they could shut down their lift station that feeds the Walmart lift station to reduce the incoming flow. They were able to comply. The repairs were made, and the station was brought back on line at approx. 3:40 pm. There was a release of 35 gallons per minute for 84 minutes for a total of 2940 gallons due to the broken pipe. The release reached a tributary of Potato Creek. A spill notice sign has been posted at the site. Should you have any questions, I can be reached at 706-910-9506. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact person
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 11:33 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment