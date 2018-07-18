TU SCHOOL BOARD ROLLS BACK TAX MILLAGE RATE

At Tuesday night's Board meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education voted to roll back the school millage rate from 15.11 mills to 14.338 mills. This is a decrease of 0.772 mills or about 5%. Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico recommended the decrease to the Board, and Jaye Eubanks made the motion to accept the lower rate. Steve Sadler seconded the motion, and the board voted unanimously in favor of the decreased millage rate. The Thomaston-Upson School System already had the lowest millage rate of all school systems in the Griffin RESA district, which includes Pike, Lamar, Spalding, Butts, Fayette, Henry, and Newton counties.
