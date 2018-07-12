GROUNDBREAKING AT GORDON STATE COLLEGE THURSDAY

Almost 100 dignitaries staff and citizens attended this morning's 9am ground breaking ceremony on the Gordon College campus, for their new $3mil 11,000 sq foot Student Services Center. The grand opening is expected to be this same time next year in July.
Dr. Kirk Nooks, new Pres. welcomed the crowd. He acknowledged that Gordon was part of the mid state educational system- covering students from 14 counties, and working closely with other educational facilities in our area. "We will educate together" he said.
Nooks introduced Ted Benning, owner of the construction company who will build the center. Benning Construction recently renovated the Hightower LIbrary on Gordon's campus and was proud to be selected as builder for the new student center.
Jim Meserle spoke who was the architech designing the center. And state Rep. Robert Dickey said "It's great to see such support for this. It couldn't have happened without our legislative team.
Johnny Caldwell and others worked hard for this project."
Nooks then thanked everyone for coming and helping Gordon to move forward. He then lead a group to pose for pictures actually shoveling ground for the new site on the SE corner of Gordon's campus. Afterwards he gave a live interview to ZOOM 105.
An in depth interview with Dr. Nooks will be aired this Saturday at 9am on ZOOM 105.9 and 101.1.
Carl
No comments:
Post a Comment