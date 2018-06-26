UPSON SO DEPUTY ARRESTED AND TERMINATED FOR INCIDENT

On June 26, 2018 the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Sgt. Kody Kennedy of the Upson County Sheriff’s Office for his conduct relating to the March 8, 2018 arrest of Curtis Lamar Perry. Their investigation concluded that Kennedy struck Perry once with a “knee strike” and pushed him into a utility pole after he was taken into custody. Perry was handcuffed and offering no resistance at the time. Perry had initially fled on foot while being taken into custody during a traffic stop off Barnesville Highway. Perry was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe commonly used for methamphetamine after being taken into custody. Perry was charged with speeding 80 in 45 mph zone, Obstruction of an Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. This incident was reported by law enforcement officers present at the time of the arrest. Perry never reported this incident and made no complaint of injury. Perry has reluctantly cooperated with the investigation. He has retained an attorney seeking civil damages.
Kennedy is charged with Simple Battery and Violation of Oath of Office. He has been released on $3500 bond. Kennedy has been on unpaid suspension since March 16, 2018. Kennedy’s employment with the Upson County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated effective immediately.
The actions of Sgt. Kennedy are not reflective of the standards of behavior expected of the men and women of the Upson County Sheriff’s Office. Conduct of this nature will not be tolerated.
