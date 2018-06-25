INTERIM CEO URMC

Upson Regional Medical Center is pleased to introduce Diane Bradley as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Bradley is with HealthTechS3 where her role is Regional Chief Clinical Officer. HealthTechS3 is a management and consulting company that has partnered with Upson for more than 20 years.
Bradley has more than 30 years clinical management experience having previously served in leadership positions in acute-care, long-term and behavioral healthcare facilities. In the past, she also served in the U.S. Army as Chief Nurse of a 400-bed field hospital and large Army Medical Centers.
Board Chairman Bill Hightower said, “Diane is a delightful lady with the skills and experience necessary to operate our hospital, make the changes that need to be made and lead our organization so that we continue to provide superior quality of care to our community.”
A national search for a permanent CEO is underway and conducted by the Board and in conjunction with HealthTechS3.
