Monday, June 18, 2018
A FIFTH JUDGE FOR THE GRIFFIN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
Griffin Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Christopher C. Edwards has announced that Fayette, Spalding, Pike, and Upson counties have adequate case count as determined by the State to apply for a fifth Superior Court judgeship. A caseload study conducted by the State shows that the four judges of the circuit are doing the work of 5.6 judges. The Circuit’s legislators are being requested to introduce a bill to add a fifth judgeship. Chief Judge Edwards requests that, “the public, our legislators, and county commissioners, support this historic opportunity to keep pace with the caseload.” The Judicial Council of Georgia is set to consider approving the fifth judgeship on August 8, 2018. If approved, the legislature can create the fifth judgeship in its 2019 legislative session, hopefully for an added judge to start work January 1, 2020.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 11:44 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment