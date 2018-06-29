UNITED BANK ROBBED IN WOODBURY

Two Arrested, FBI Searching for Two or More in Violent Takeover Robbery
Woodbury, GA – J. C. Hacker, Acting Special Agent in Charge (A/SAC), FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Chief Sam Baity, Woodbury Police Department announce the arrest of two suspects in a violent takeover-style bank robbery and the search for two, possibly more suspects.
Derrick R. Scott, 26, of Augusta, GA and Antavious Bray, 29, of Greenville, GA were taken into custody hours after the robbery that occurred at the United Bank, 33 Jones Mill Road, Woodbury, on June 28, 2016.
At approximately 12:25 PM, on Wednesday, three suspects, two armed with handguns and the third armed with an AR-15 rifle, entered the bank and forced employees to the ground at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying two or more possible suspects. United Bank is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those suspects.
One of the unidentified suspects is described as wearing a camouflage ball cap, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans, and carrying a gray backpack. His face was fully covered. (See attached photos).
There is no description of the other suspect, who is believed to be the driver of the getaway vehicle, described as a 2010-2013 black Chevrolet Impala (See attached photo).
