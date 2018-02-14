TU NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDANT SEARCH

U BOE Moves Forward With Superintendent Search
The Thomaston-Upson Board of Education continues to work on selecting a new superintendent of schools. Planning for the search began in December, as Dr. Maggie Shook is retiring at the end of the 2017-18 school year. The Board asked King-Cooper and Associates, a superintendent search firm, to serve as consultants for the search. The position was advertised with an application deadline of February 2, 2018, and information about the search and the application process was available on the school system website. The Board also conducted an online survey that was completed by over 460 community members and school district staff.
On Monday, February 19, the Board will review applications and begin planning the interview process. The first round of interviews will begin in early March and continue for several weeks. The Board will select a small number of candidates for a second round of interviews.
The Board received thirty-seven applicants for the position. Twenty-six have a doctorate, and all met the requirement of having a minimum of the six-year leadership certificate. Nine of the applicants are superintendents or have superintendent experience. Also in the applicant pool are twelve assistant superintendents or system directors, twelve principals, and four individuals in other education-related positions. Twenty-eight of the applicants are from Georgia school systems.
Board Chairperson Mr. Keith Rohling stated, “We are very pleased with the number of applicants. This is a critical decision, and the Board is committed to selecting another excellent leader for our school system.”
