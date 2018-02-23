CONVICTION IN A GRIFFIN INCEST TRIAL-D.A. COKER REPORTS

BENJAMIN D. COKER
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
2/23/2018
PRESS RELEASE
This week, Chief Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder and Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Lenhard with the Spalding County District Attorney’s Office tried the case of the State of Georgia vs. Steven Keith Spires in front of the Honorable W. Fletcher Sams and a Spalding County jury. The jury convicted Spires of Aggravated Child Molestation, Incest, 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, 3 counts of Child Molestation, Sodomy, and Statutory Rape. Judge Sams sentenced the defendant to Life in prison plus 120 years followed by 10 years on probation. Spires was convicted of engaging in sexual intercourse and other acts with his 12-year-old biological daughter over the course of 2 years. The defendant also filmed two of the interactions with his daughter. This evidence was presented to the jury.
The victim testified along with members of law enforcement, including the lead investigator, Carrie Williams-James, with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. Also presenting testimony to the jury were members of the Southern Crescent Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, Dr. Angela Guidry, and two, now adult, prior victims of the defendant.
Chief Assistant Marie Broder said: “This case was difficult and emotional for all parties. Kate and I could not have done this without the support and work of a very dedicated team with our office, law enforcement, and Southern Crescent. The bravery shown by the victim and the two other women who took the stand and testified, is inspiring. I am so proud of them and everyone who worked diligently to bring about a just result. Let the sentence be a message to those who prey upon the most vulnerable in our society. We will continue to fight to bring justice for those victims in our community.”
District Attorney Coker stated, “I’m extremely proud of the work that Chief Assistant Marie Broder and ADA Kathryn Lenhard put into this case. I am also proud of law enforcement, members of the Southern Crescent team, and everyone else who testified throughout this week. This was an emotionally draining case for all parties involved, but my team worked tirelessly to ensure that a sexual predator will never victimize another child.
No comments:
Post a Comment