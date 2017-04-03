CHARGES FILED IN FT. VALLEY DEATH IN UPSON CO.

On April 3, 2017 we received information from the GBI State Crime Lab in reference to the death of Troymaine Johnson. The GBI Medical Examiner declared the cause of death to be homicide as a result of hypothermia. Ruby Kate “Katie” Coursey, 27, of Thomaston will charged with Neglect of a Disabled Adult (felony) and Felony Murder. Johnson who was a paraplegic was last seen with Coursey on March 14, 2017. Johnson was found deceased around 1:30 a.m. on March 17 off of Triune Mill Road in southern Upson County. During the investigation Coursey stated she “put Johnson out of her car and left him in the woods” Deputies, assisted by Thomaston police, were able to determine an approximate location and locate Johnson’s body. Coursey has been in custody since March 17 on unrelated Probation Violation charges and will remain in the Upson County jail.
I wish to thank District Attorney Ben Coker and staff along with GBI Director Vernon Keenan for their assistance with this investigation.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
Upson County Ga.
No comments:
Post a Comment