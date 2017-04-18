Tuesday, April 18, 2017
CITY OF THOMASTON SEWER OVERFLOW
Public Notification Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System 408 Barnesville Highway County: Upson Date of Release: 4/17/2017, 1:03 pm Contact Person: Brian Kelly Phone: 706-646-8031 Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street City: Thomaston Zip: 30286 ESG responded to an odor complaint. As part of our investigation we walked the sewer line and discovered sewer leaking from an abandoned sewer tap due to a line blockage. The leak was discovered at 1:03 pm and ceased at 1:48 pm when our crews cleared the blockage. There was approximately 675 gallons of waste water released. The sewage discharged into a storm water runoff ditch that flows to Bell Creek. The leak was estimated at 15 gpm from the time it was discovered. There is evidence that the leak had happened prior to our finding but we have no way to calculate the amount. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons.
