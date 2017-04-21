SCTC GROUNDBREAKING IN GRIFFIN APRIL 26 10AM

Southern Crescent Technical College has just announced plans to hold a Groundbreaking Celebration for the Education and Training Complex at Ellis Crossing to be held on April 26, 2017 at 10am.

The Education and Training Complex was made possible through funds raised in the 2008 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for Spalding County. In 2015, the property was purchased and work on the redesign began shortly thereafter.

Lord, Aeck, & Sargent Architects redesigned the nearly 45,000 square feet in the first phase of the property which consisted of an abandoned grocery store and several retail locations to house the Southern Crescent Technical College Film Technology programs, classrooms and labs. Eventually, the additional 20,000 square feet will be renovated to house the Economic Development and Adult Education programs at the College although the infrastructure, mechanical and electrical improvements for the second phase will be completed during initial construction. Parrish Construction Group began demolition in early March and they estimate that construction will be completed near the end of 2017. The first classes will be held in the space Spring Semester 2018.

The Education and Training Complex at Ellis Crossing has been a collaborative project many years in the making between Southern Crescent Technical College, Southern Crescent Technical College Foundation, and the governments and citizens of the City of Griffin and Spalding County. In addition, Southern Crescent Technical College is one of a select few partner schools offering Georgia Film Academy courses which will be taught at this new location.

Southern Crescent Technical College President, Dr. Alvetta Thomas stated, “A project of this magnitude with multiple partners requires much planning and collaboration. We are beyond excited to finally see the construction underway on this important asset to our community. We cannot thank the citizens of Griffin and Spalding County enough for creating this opportunity for our students and our community, for they will be the true winner with this addition.”



