SENIORS HONORS AT UL HIGH

Upson-Lee High School has announced honor seniors from the Class of 2017, and the highest honor goes to Natalie Elizabeth Miller, Upson-Lee High School’s 2017 Valedictorian. Natalie is the daughter of Judge and Mrs. Ben Miller Jr.
Valedictorian is the honor graduate with the highest overall numeric grade point average who has also completed all available Honors courses. In addition, at least three of the Advanced Placement (AP) courses in different core areas must also be completed.
Hannah Kaitlyn Giles has earned the second highest honor as the 2017 Salutatorian, she is the daughter of Angela Fulcher and Lee Giles.
Salutatorian is the honor graduate with the second highest overall numeric grade point average who has completed the same courses described for eligibility of the Valedictorian.
