THOMASTON-UPSON CCRPI SCORES IMPRESSIVE

T-U 2016 CCRPI Scores Among Top in Our Area
For the second consecutive year, Thomaston-Upson School System CCRPI scores are among the top in the Griffin RESA district and have exceeded the state average, according to the College and Career Readiness Index report released Thursday, December 8, by the Georgia Department of Education. The Thomaston-Upson district average is 75.6, two points higher than the state district average of 73.6.
Of the eight school systems in the Griffin RESA, Thomaston-Upson posted the 2nd highest CCRPI scores again this year. Fayette County was the only school system that scored higher than Thomaston-Upson’s 75.6, posting a score of 87.4. Griffin RESA school district scores in descending order are:
Fayette: 87.4
Thomaston-Upson: 75.6Newton: 73.0
Henry: 71.1
Butts: 69.3
Pike: 68.9
Spalding: 66.2
Lamar: 64.9
Thomaston-Upson: 75.6Newton: 73.0
Henry: 71.1
Butts: 69.3
Pike: 68.9
Spalding: 66.2
Lamar: 64.9
Other Area District Scores
Monroe County: 75.5
Taylor: 69.5
Meriwether: 57.8
Bibb: 61.4
Monroe County: 75.5
Taylor: 69.5
Meriwether: 57.8
Bibb: 61.4
Georgia schools implemented the CCRPI in 2012, replacing the Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) measurement used under No Child Left Behind. CCRPI measures schools and districts on a comprehensive 100-point scale.
**************************************************************************
No comments:
Post a Comment