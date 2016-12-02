GORDON STATE COLLEGE FALL GRADUATION

Gordon State College is on track to award 354 degrees to 340 graduates during the Fall 2016 Graduation Ceremony, Friday, Dec. 9.
The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the Student Activities and Recreation Center.
Barnesville Mayor Peter Banks will deliver the commencement address.
“I am so excited, and a little nervous too,” said Brianna Harris who will receive a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management. “My mom, grandmother and aunt will be here with other family members. I know there will be some tears from them and probably from me.”
Harris calls graduation a little bittersweet.
“I had so much fun here and made so many lifelong friends,” she said. “I really will miss it.”
Harris, a resident student who played both softball and soccer while at Gordon, has already secured a job in the health information management field.
“That’s exciting too,” she said. “I worked hard, but had plenty of help and support here.”
After the ceremony, brunch will be served starting at 10 a.m. in the SARC. The meal is available for $9.57 (including tax) for adults and $5.29 for children over 3.
At noon, approximately 40 graduates of the Gordon State College School of Nursing will participate in a candlelight ceremony during which they will receive their nursing pins and light their Florence Nightingale lamps.
“Graduation is a special time on campus not only for the graduates but for their families, friends and faculty and staff,” said Gordon State College President Max Burns. “We wish the graduates the very best as they start this new and exciting journey.”
For more information visit http://www.gordonstate.edu/graduation.
