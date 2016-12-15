Thursday, December 15, 2016
A NEW INDUSTRY LOCATING IN THOMASTON
Solutions Pest & Lawn Expanding Operations Thomaston, GA, December 15th, 2016- Solutions Pest & Lawn today announced that it purchased the 300,000 square foot Apollo Industries manufacturing facility located in Thomaston Georgia. This will be the 12th facility in the retailer's growing network of stores and warehouses and will be critical to supporting the rapid growth of Solutions’ direct to consumer pest control businesses. “We are excited about the opportunity to be opening one of the largest distribution facilities dedicated solely to the professional pest control industry.” said Zach Colander, CEO of Solutions Pest & Lawn. “Our sales have far outpaced our current facilities and this purchase will provide plenty of room for our forecasted growth.” “Kyle Fletcher with the Development Authority and Thomaston City Leadership were very supportive throughout the acquisition process and we are excited to be bringing more opportunity to the city of Thomaston.” said Richard Wilkinson, VP of Plant Operations at Solutions. The new location is expected to employ 70 people when fully staffed and will take advantage of advanced robotics and process engineering for maximum efficiency. The facility will manufacture and distribute for Solutions’ growing retail and e-commerce divisions as well as offer contract packaging to other companies in the industry. It is anticipated that this location will handle Solutions’ forecasted growth plan to $250 million in sales. About Solutions Pest & Lawn: “Ask us How, Then Do It Yourself” Solutions is a direct to consumer manufacturer of professional insecticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Unlike traditional box store retailers, Solutions sells professional insecticide concentrates, cutting out packaging costs and saving customers hundreds of dollars on pest & lawn care. Solutions’ products are sold through their brick and mortar retail stores and online at: www.solutionsstores.com and www.epestsolutions.com..
