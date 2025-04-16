GRIFFIN YOUTH SHOT IN THE HEAD

On April 16nd 2025 shortly after 9pm Griffin Police were called to the 100 block of Georgia Avenue in reference to shots fired. A canvas of the area led officers to find a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his temple. The victim was flown to an area trauma hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Updates will be given as they become available. Griffin Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating this case at this time. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Griffin Police at 770.229.6452 or jspears@cityofgriffin.com
No comments:
Post a Comment